Colts Promote G Mark Glowinski To Active Roster

The Colts announced they have promoted G Mark Glowinski from the practice squad to the active roster.

Glowinski, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

Then in March of 2022, Glowinski signed a three-year deal with the Giants worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. New York ended up releasing him in March of 2024.

Glowinski caught on with the Colts earlier this season.

In 2024, Glowinski has appeared in three games and made three starts for the Colts at guard.