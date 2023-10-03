Colts Promote WR Amari Rodgers, Make Two Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they promoted WR Amari Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster, placed CB Dallis Flowers on injured reserve, and signed CB Darren Hall to the practice squad.

Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers was in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus when the Packers waived him. He was soon claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

However, Rodgers was waived by the Texans and later signed by the Colts.

In 2023, Rodgers has appeared in one game for the Colts.