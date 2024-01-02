Colts Promote WR Juwann Winfree, Sign TE Eric Tomlinson To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have promoted WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad.

Indy filled his spot on the PS by signing veteran TE Eric Tomlinson.

Winfree, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve as a rookie.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster during the past three seasons until catching on with the Colts in 2023.

In 2022, Winfree appeared in three games for the Packers, catching one pass on four targets for 17 yards.

Tomlinson, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020 and re-signed to a one-year deal in Baltimore for 2021.

Tomlinson signed with the Broncos for the 2022 season. He joined the Texans back in May but was released soon after. He had a stint on the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 85 games and recorded 27 receptions for 280 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the course of seven seasons.