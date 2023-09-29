Colts QB Anthony Richardson Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start Week 4

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced rookie QB Anthony Richardson cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will start Week 4 against the Rams, per Andrew Siciliano.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. He was selected by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 279 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, to go along with 13 rushing attempts for 75 yards and three touchdowns.