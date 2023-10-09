Colts QB Anthony Richardson Has Grade 3 AC Joint Sprain, Could Miss Over A Month

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson has been diagnosed with a grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right, throwing shoulder.

That means Richardson could be slated to miss at least a month and could end up on short-term injured reserve while he heals.

It would be the second time this season an injury has been severe enough for Richardson to miss time. He’ll be replaced by backup QB Gardner Minshew in the lineup.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Richardson as it becomes available.