Colts QB Anthony Richardson Has ‘Shot To Play’ In Week 5

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Colts QB Anthony Richardson is considered day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains.

However, the good news is that Richardson still has a “shot to play” this week against the Jaguars, according to Pelissero.

Richardson underwent further tests on Monday, but indications were that his injury wasn’t anything severe.

Should Richardson not be able to suit up, the Colts would turn to Joe Flacco.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 583 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.