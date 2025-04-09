AFC Notes: Charvarius Ward, Draft Visits, Colts, Texans, Titans

“(He has) the lockdown capability one-on-one,” Steichen said, via the team website. “You got really good wideouts in this league, and you want a guy to go lock him down and cover one-on-one, and he’s the guy that can do that. Obviously an All-Pro a couple of years ago. Just a hell of a competitor. You see it on film, he’s got some dog in him, which I love.”

“I think corners and pass rushers, those are guys that affect the quarterback, and that’s why they make a lot of money,” Steichen added. “So to get a guy like him in our building that can lock down the No. 1 receiver is going to be huge. Obviously, you want to be multiple on that back end, so you gotta have a guy that’s the quarterback on the back end. And I think Bynum does a good job of communicating, just watching him on film. But now getting him in Lou’s system, I think, is going to be really good for the scheme that he wants to run.”

Illinois OLB Seth Coleman met with the Colts at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Texans

The Texans decided to fire former OC Bobby Slowik in favor of Nick Caley. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Houston is changing the profile of their players to be “a little bit more tough.”

“By changing the offensive coordinator out, it almost appears like they are changing the styles of players that they deal with, and wanting a little bit more tough, a little bit more finish, and maybe a little less athlete,” the executive said.

As for trading OT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, the executive points out it could be representative of Houston’s system changes and they feel recently signed Trent Brown is a better fit.

“On the outside, you are like, ‘Whoa, what is going on?’” the executive said. “On the inside, they may have evaluated and said this guy fits the different way we want to look and feel, that Trent Brown can do what Tunsil did.”

Another executive believes it would’ve been a better decision to keep Tunsil and improve the toughness at the guard positions.

“I’d go for toughness and grit at the guard positions and keep my franchise left tackle,” one executive said.

South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Adam Schefter)