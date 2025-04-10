Ohio State OT Josh Simmons Visiting Colts & Chiefs

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons is visiting with the Colts on Thursday and the Chiefs on Friday, according to Adam Schefter.

Simmons tore his patellar tendon last season but is still expected to be a first-round selection and could be ready in time for training camp.

Simmons has also visited the Packers and Ravens recently.

The injury of a torn patellar tendon has a similar recovery timeline to a torn ACL but is considered a more challenging rehab.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.