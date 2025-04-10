NFL Draft Rumors: Tyler Warren, Luther Burden, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Although Stephen Holder of ESPN writes that the Colts are expected to consider a tight end at No. 14 overall with Penn State’s Tyler Warren as a potential option if he falls to them, Indianapolis will likely spend “key draft resources” on the offensive and defensive lines.
- Holder points out the Colts lost two starting offensive linemen in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, while edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo signed with the Bears on the open market.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller also mentions that tight end is the Colts’ obvious area for improvement going into the 2025 NFL Draft and Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland as players who make sense.
Jaguars
- Michael DiRocco of ESPN thinks the best-case scenario for the Jaguars at No. 5 overall would be for Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter to still be available, which would cause them to sprint to the podium to draft him. DiRocco could see Hunter starting at cornerback and having offensive packages that allow him to grow more comfortable.
- According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, there’s an expectation for Jacksonville to take Michigan DT Mason Graham, but one scout said not to rule out them taking an offensive lineman.
Texans
- Although the Texans made adjustments to their offensive line with new players like G Ed Ingram, OT Cam Robinson and G Laken Tomlinson, ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime still expects them to continue building their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Matt Miller of ESPN also expects Houston to continue refining their offensive line, while several scouts have named Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. as someone the organization is high on.
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Minnesota OL Aireaontae Ersery took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- The Titans are expected to take Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Turron Davenport thinks Tennessee could best support a first-round quarterback by turning their attention to the receiver position, given they only signed Van Jefferson in free agency.
- Davenport writes that the Titans could provide a boost at receiver if a first-round prospect falls to the second round.
- Given that Ward is the hands-down favorite to be the top selection, Matt Miller of ESPN is curious to see what the Titans will do on Day 2. He could see Tennessee trading up from No. 35 to target players like Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka or Missouri WR Luther Burden III.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he doesn’t think it’s likely that Burden will end up going in the first round, though it’s still possible. He explains there are some off-field questions for teams that are pushing Burden’s stock down.
- Burden has a 30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Easton Freeze)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!