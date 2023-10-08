Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out With Right Shoulder Injury

UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports that Richardson is undergoing an MRI on his shoulder but there is the belief that he has a sprained AC joint.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday due to a left shoulder injury.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 479 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with 23 rushing attempts for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Richardson as it becomes available.