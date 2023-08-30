Colts Re-Sign DL Al-Quadin Muhammad & S Ronnie Harrison To PS

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are re-signing S Ronnie Harrison and DL Al Quadin Muhammad to their practice squad.

Muhammad, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract last year, but opted to release him this past February. The Colts signed him to a deal in July.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract. The Colts signed him to a contract in August.

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.