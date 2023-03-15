Colts Re-Signing CB Tony Brown

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts are re-signing CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million that includes $500,000 fully guaranteed.

Brown, 27, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

Brown joined the Colts last year.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded two tackles and a sack.