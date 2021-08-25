Colts Release DE Damontre Moore From IR With Settlement

The Indianapolis Colts officially released DE Damontre Moore from injured reserve on Wednesday with a settlement, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moore, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He lasted over two years in New York before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Since then, Moore has played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys and even had a stint in the AAF. He signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and was on and off of their active roster before returning to the Seahawks last September.

The Colts signed Moore to a contract this past July before placing him on injured reserve last week.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.