Colts Release WR Amari Rodgers

According to Joel Erickson, the Colts are releasing WR Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers was in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus when the Packers waived him. He was soon claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

However, Rodgers was waived by the Texans and later signed by the Colts.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns. He also appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Rodgers as it becomes available.