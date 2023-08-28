Colts Releasing WR Breshad Perriman

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are releasing veteran receiver Breshad Perriman as they work to trim their roster down to 53 players.
Perriman, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.
Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.
The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season and he later joined the Lions on a one-year contract worth $3 million. He did not make the final roster coming out of camp.
After a brief stint with the Bears, Perriman caught on with the Buccaneers and returned to Tampa Bay last year on a one-year deal. The Colts signed him to a contract in June.
In 2022, Perriman appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and caught nine passes on 110 yards receiving and one touchdown.
