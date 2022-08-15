Colts Remove WR Mike Strachan From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have removed WR Mike Strachan from the PUP list.

We have removed WR Mike Strachan from PUP list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2022

He’d been sitting out while recovering from a knee injury. He’ll try to carve out a role in Indianapolis’ receiving corps now.

Strachan, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2021 out of Division-II Charleston (WV).

He is in the second year of a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that includes a $114,832 signing bonus.

In 2021, Strachan appeared in six games for the Colts and caught two of three targets for 26 yards.

During his college career, Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 22 starts in two seasons.