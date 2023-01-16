Colts Request Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

According to Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans is widely viewed as one of the top candidates available this year and should have plenty of options.

The Colts list of potential coaching candidates now includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.