Colts Request Interviews With Four Candidates

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts submitted requests to the Lions to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job.

Jonathan Jones reports that the Colts also plan to request an interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have also requested an interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen.

These are the first official interview requests made by the Colts as they begin their head-coaching search this offseason.

Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.