Eagles OC Shane Steichen Interviewing With Texans Friday, Panthers & Colts On Saturday

According to Albert Breer, Eagles OC Shane Steichen will interview with the Texans for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

He’ll follow that up by talking to the Colts and Panthers on Saturday.

Because Philadelphia remains alive in the postseason, all these interviews will be virtual.

Steichen, 37, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked No. 9 in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.