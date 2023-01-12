Colts Interviewing Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are interviewing Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching vacancy today.

He’s also interviewed for the vacancy in Denver and will speak with the Texans next week.

Indianapolis’ current coaching candidate list includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before later joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

Evero was then hired by the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. He was hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Colts coaching search as the news is available.