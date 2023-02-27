Colts Retaining Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts are retaining Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator under new HC Shane Streichen.

There were reportedly a number of head-coaching candidates open to keeping Bradly in place as part of their staff, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

The Colts retained much of their defensive staff throughout the process so it would have been a big change in direction to move on from Bradley and his staff at this point.

Bradley, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2022, the Colts defense ranked No. 15 in total defense, including No. 11 against the pass and No. 21 against the run, and No. 29 in scoring defense.