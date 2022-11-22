Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Bengals PS, Waive S Trevor Denbow

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DE Khalid Kareem to their active roster from the Bengals practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived S Trevor Denbow.

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.