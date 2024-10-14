Colts Sign K Spencer Shrader To Practice Squad

The Colts announced on Monday that they have signed K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts, converting all three of his extra-point attempts.