Colts Sign LB Forrest Rhyne To PS, Release WR DeMichael Harris

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they have signed LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad and released WR DeMichael Harris in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright DB Ryan Smith WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith LB Forrest Rhyne

Harris, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Mississippi back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Harris coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season.

The Colts waived Harris again in September of 2021, and he returned to the practice squad and had a couple of stints on the roster. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 before being waived during final preseason cuts.

In 2020, Harris appeared in seven games for the Colts and caught 10 passes for 79 yards receiving to go along with six rushes for 46 yards and no touchdowns.