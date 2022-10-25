Colts Sign LB Forrest Rhyne To PS, Release WR DeMichael Harris

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they have signed LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad and released WR DeMichael Harris in a corresponding move.
We have signed LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad and released WR DeMichael Harris from the practice squad.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2022
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- G Arlington Hambright
- DB Ryan Smith
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Vyncint Smith
- LB Forrest Rhyne
Harris, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Mississippi back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts.
Indianapolis waived Harris coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season.
The Colts waived Harris again in September of 2021, and he returned to the practice squad and had a couple of stints on the roster. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 before being waived during final preseason cuts.
In 2020, Harris appeared in seven games for the Colts and caught 10 passes for 79 yards receiving to go along with six rushes for 46 yards and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!