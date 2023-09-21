Colts Sign OL Dakoda Shepley To PS, Place CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart On Injured List

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed G Dakoda Shepley to their practice squad and placed CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

LB Liam Anderson DB Henry Black DB Marcel Dabo (international) DB Ronnie Harrison WR D.J. Montgomery DE Al-Quadin Muhammad WR Amari Rodgers DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured) WR Juwann Winfree DB Darren Hall WR Racey McMath DE McTelvin Agim G Jack Anderson (injured) RB Tyler Goodson TE Jordan Murray G Ike Boettger G Lewis Kidd RB Trey Sermon

Shepley, 28, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

From there, Shepley played for the Seahawks and Cowboys before the Colts claimed him off waivers this past February. He was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Shepley appeared in four games for the Cowboys.