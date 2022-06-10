Colts Sign OT Jason Spriggs & DE Bryan Cox Jr., Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed DE Bryan Cox Jr. and OT Jason Spriggs and waived DE Cullen Wick.

We've signed DE Bryan Cox Jr. and T Jason Spriggs and waived DE Cullen Wick. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 10, 2022

Spriggs, 28, was drafted in the second round by the Packers in 2016. He played for three seasons in Green Bay, but spent the 2019 season on injured reserve after he was waived with an injury designation coming out of preseason.

Spriggs signed on with the Bears and played the entire 2020 season with Chicago. He joined the Falcons in July of last year.

In 2021, Spriggs appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and started once.

Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually promoted to the Panthers’ active roster.

Cox managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018 and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent. He ended up bouncing on and off the Panthers’ active roster and practice squad before the Browns signed him in 2019.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to a futures deal in January of last year and has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

For his career, Cox has appeared in 26 games and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, and a fumble recovery.