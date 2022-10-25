Colts Sign P Nolan Cooney To PS, Release CB Ryan Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released CB Ryan Smith in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith LB Forrest Rhyne P Nolan Cooney

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.