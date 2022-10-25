Colts Sign P Nolan Cooney To PS, Release CB Ryan Smith

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released CB Ryan Smith in a corresponding move. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE Kameron Cline
  2. OT Jordan Murray
  3. DT Curtis Brooks
  4. TE Nikola Kalinic
  5. WR Ethan Fernea
  6. RB D’Vonte Price
  7. LB Segun Olubi
  8. DB Marcel Dabo (international)
  9. RB Phillip Lindsay
  10. DB Darrell Baker
  11. DB Henry Black
  12. G Arlington Hambright
  13. WR Dezmon Patmon
  14. WR Vyncint Smith
  15. LB Forrest Rhyne
  16. P Nolan Cooney

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season. 

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply