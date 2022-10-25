Colts Sign P Nolan Cooney To PS, Release CB Ryan Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad and released CB Ryan Smith in a corresponding move.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- G Arlington Hambright
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Vyncint Smith
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- P Nolan Cooney
Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.
Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.
Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.
In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.
