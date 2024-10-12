Colts Sign RB Evan Hull To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve signed running back Evan Hull to their active roster from the practice squad.

Hull worked his way back from a season-ending meniscus tear he suffered last year.

Hull, 23, was selected by the Colts with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

In 2023, Hull appeared in one game for the Colts and rushed once for one yard and caught his only target for six yards.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 38 games.