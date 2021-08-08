Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waive/Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts announced they have signed TE Graham Adomitis and waived WR Gary Jennings with an injury designation.

If Jennings clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

Jennings, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season. Jennings signed a futures deal with the Colts for 2021.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.