Colts Signed OT Dennis Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran OT Dennis Kelly, per a former teammate, Titans LT Taylor Lewan.

Breaking news: @DennisKelly67 is signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Per Taylor Schefty — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 10, 2022

Kelly adds some more depth for Indianapolis at offensive tackle.

Kelly, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Kelly was let go by the Titans last year and he later signed on with the Packers.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in 10 games for the Packers and made four starts for them at right tackle.

