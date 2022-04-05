Colts Signing S Armani Watts

The Indianapolis Colts are signing S Armani Watts, per team owner Jim Irsay.

Signing safety Armani Watts. 👍🏈 pic.twitter.com/4yoXJ403Qi — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 5, 2022

Watts, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal with Kansas City.

Watts was testing the open market as a free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2021, Watts appearing in 16 games for the Chiefs, collecting 15 total tackles and one fumble recovery.