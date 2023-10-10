Colts Signing WR Anthony Miller To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are signing WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

LB Liam Anderson DB Henry Black DB Marcel Dabo (international) DB Ronnie Harrison WR D.J. Montgomery DE Al-Quadin Muhammad DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured) WR Racey McMath DE McTelvin Agim G Jack Anderson (injured) RB Tyler Goodson TE Jordan Murray G Ike Boettger G Lewis Kidd C Dakoda Shepley DB Chris Lammons WR K.J. Hamler DB Darren Hall QB Kellen Mond WR Anthony Miller

Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.