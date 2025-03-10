Colts Signing WR Ashton Dulin To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are signing WR Ashton Dulin to a two-year contract worth up to $8.5 million.

Dulin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Dulin eventually earned his way onto the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022. He signed a two-year deal to return to Indianapolis in 2023.

In 2024, Dulin appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 148 kick return yards.