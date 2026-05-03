AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Colts, Titans

Colts

The Colts drafted RB Seth McGowan, who was arrested for stealing marijuana, jewelry, and cash as a freshman at Oklahoma. McGowan eventually moved on to other teams after pleading guilty, serving three months in jail, and being kicked off the team in Norman.

Colts GM Chris Ballard says he believes McGowan has changed his ways and has a chance to make it happen in the NFL.

“I’m a second-chance guy,” Ballard said, via Pro Football Talk. “How long do you keep punishing him for it? Seth is a guy we’ve been watching for a while. He had the incident when he was at Oklahoma, which we know, and we vetted hard. His relationship with our running back coach, our relationship with coaches at Kentucky, and at New Mexico State — I’ve known the head coach at New Mexico State for a lot of years — and they all speak very highly of the young man and who he is and how he works. I don’t know if he really wanted to leave New Mexico State, but just financially, it was so he didn’t have a choice. That’s kind of what Tony had said to me. He said, ‘Look, Chris, he needed to go just ‘cause financially it was the best thing for him.’ So, you know, he’s had a good track record. Feel good about who he is as you learn your lesson, you make a mistake, you pay the price for it, and then you move on.”

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and compared QB Daniel Jones to former first overall pick Alex Smith.

“We had Alex Smith in Kansas City, and they’re a lot alike,” Ballard said. “How they prepare for the game, how steady they are day-to-day — there’s a lot of similarities. And then I probably underestimated his accuracy coming in the door. This dude is accurate, man. And when he’s in rhythm and really in a groove, he is excellent. Those are the things that — we had scouted Daniel, but until you live with somebody, you don’t know them. So, living with him every day, seeing his consistency, seeing him not get too high or too low, all those things bode well for the Colts and for his future. He’s really good, Rich. This guy’s talented and good.”

Titans

Titans OC Brian Daboll believes that veteran WR Calvin Ridley is in a good place and is looking forward to working with WR Carnell Tate, whom the team drafted with the fourth overall pick.

“He’s good. He is Rid. I got a long-standing relationship with Rid back in 2017,” Daboll said, via TitansWire.com. “It means a lot to me. As a player, he was a player for us when I was at Alabama, but as a person we developed pretty good relationships and it’s good to have him here. We’ve changed some stuff that went over the last ten years. But smart, good player, good teammate. I got a lot of appreciation and love for Rid.”