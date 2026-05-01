Titans Signed Five Draft Picks & 11 UDFAs

The Tennessee Titans announced they officially signed five draft picks and 11 undrafted free agents on Friday.

This leaves just three remaining unsigned picks from its 2026 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Carnell Tate WR 1 31 Keldric Faulk DE 2 60 Anthony Hill Jr. LB 5 142 Fernando Carmona G Signed 5 165 Nicholas Singleton RB Signed 6 184 Jackie Marshall DT Signed 6 194 Pat Coogan C Signed 7 225 Jaren Kanak TE Signed

Tennessee announced its 11 undrafted free agents include LB Shad Banks, WR Hank Beatty, LB Sean Brown, S Bishop Fitzgerald, CB Jeadyn Lukus, CB Latrell McCutchin, CB Jalen McMurray, OT Rasheed Miller, WR Tyren Montgomery, LB Mani Powell, and OT Aamil Wagner.

Singleton, 22, was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 19 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July 2021 and enrolled in early 2022, remaining there for four years.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 8 overall running back in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,856,884 rookie contract that includes a $476,884 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Singleton appeared in 53 games and recorded 622 rushing attempts for 3,461 yards (5.6 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 102 receptions for 987 yards (9.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns.