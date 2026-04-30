Colts Cutting Four Players Including OL Bill Murray

The Indianapolis Colts announced they are cutting four players.

we have waived DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. and LB Joseph Vaughn. we have released G Bill Murray and waived-injured T Jack Wilson. if Wilson clears waivers, he will revert to our IR list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 30, 2026

Indianapolis is waiving DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. and LB Joseph Vaughn. They are releasing OL Bill Murray and waiving OT Jack Wilson with an injury designation.

Wilson will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Murray, 28, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He appeared for one game in 2022 but did not play in 2023 and was waived.

The Bears signed Murray to their practice squad and eventually elevated him to the active roster. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts with an injury. He had another short stint on the Patriots’ practice squad before the Colts signed him to their taxi.

In 2024, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears.