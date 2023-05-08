Colts Sign Four Players, Cut Four

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed four players including WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods.

We have signed WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods, and waived WR Cody Chrest, CB Tyler Richardson, RB Titus Swen and WR Braxton Westfield. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 8, 2023

The Colts also waived WR Cody Chrest, CB Tyler Richardson, RB Titus Swen and WR Braxton Westfield.

Adams is from Louisville, Ohio, and transferred to Butler University from Harvard. He went undrafted a few weeks ago.

During his three-year college career, Adams caught 60 passes for 994 yards and eight touchdowns.