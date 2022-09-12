Colts Tried Out Eight Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in eight players for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Wilson, 28, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

Wilson was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. From there, he joined the 49ers midseason before eventually signing with the Giants last month.

He was waived a few weeks later.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Jets and 49ers, recording 14 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.

Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad at the start of last season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal back in May but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Saints and recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.