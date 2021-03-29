Colts Trying Out TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are tried out free agent Jeremy Sprinkle on Monday.

Sprinkle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle has been testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

For his career, Sprinkle has appeared in 59 games for Washington and caught 34 passes for 301 yards receiving and touchdowns over the course of four seasons.