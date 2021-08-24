Colts Waive TE Noah Togiai With Injury Designation

The Colts announced they have waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation.

Togiai will revert to the Colts injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Togiai, 24, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.

In 2020, Togiai has appeared in four games for the Colts and been targeted once with no receptions.

During his career at Oregon State, Togiai appeared in 37 games and recorded 102 receptions for 1,048 yards (10.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.