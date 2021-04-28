Colts Waive Three Players

The Colts announced Wednesday they have waived OT Elijah Nkansah, OT Casey Tucker and P Austin Rehkow.

We have waived T Elijah Nkansah, P Austin Rehkow and T Casey Tucker. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 28, 2021

Nkansah, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he bounced on and off their practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad in October. He spent 2020 one and off Houston’s practice squad before the Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

He appeared in one game for the Seahawks in 2018.

Tucker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2019. He tried out for the Eagles during their rookie minicamp and agreed to a contract a few weeks later.

However, Philadelphia waived Tucker from injured reserve with a settlement coming out of the preseason. He later signed on with the Lions, but was waived during the offseason and claimed again by the Eagles.

The Eagles waived Tucker coming out of camp in 2020 and signed him to their practice squad. He was signed away by the Colts to a futures deal following the season.

Tucker spent three years at Stanford and played in 27 games, including starting all 14 games in his sophomore season in 2015. He transferred to Arizona State as a senior and started at three different positions along the offensive line. He was an honorable mention to the PAC-12 All-Conference team.