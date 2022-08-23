Colts Waive Two Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have waived C Alex Mollette and RB CJ Verdell on Tuesday.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 23, 2022
Both players signed on with the Colts as undrafted free agents this year.
Teams have until 4 pm on Tuesday to make their second round of roster cuts from 85 to 80 players.
Mollette, 6-2 and 300 pounds, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall following the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was waived in May but was later re-signed at the beginning of August.
Verdell, 23, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May.
During his four-year college career, Verdell rushed 542 times for 2,929 yards (5.4 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. He added 58 receptions for 610 yards and four additional touchdowns.
