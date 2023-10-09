Colts Worked Out Four Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

WR Anthony Miller DB Cameron Brown DB Don Gardner DB Myles Dorn

Miller, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released a few months ago.

From there, Miller signed a contract with the 49ers back in August, but was released a week later.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.