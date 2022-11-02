Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four free agent running backs for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him last month and he later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad. The Titans opted to waive him during roster cuts.

In 2020, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Barber, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2016. He was released coming out of the preseason during his rookie year but was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice and eventually promoted to their active roster a few days later.

He returned to Tampa Bay on two consecutive one-year deals and signed a two-year contract with Washington in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent. In 2021, Washington released him and briefly signed him back to the practice squad before the Raiders signed him away to their roster.

In 2021, Barber appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded 55 rushing attempts for 212 yards (3.9 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 10 receptions on 13 targets for 67 yards.