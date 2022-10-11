Colts Worked Out G Kelechi Osemele

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in veteran guard Kelechi Osemele for a workout on Tuesday.

He hasn’t played since the 2020 season but is eyeing a return to the NFL. Health was an issue the last time Osemele played.

Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.

The Raiders traded Osemele to the Jets for a fifth-round pick, but he was later released and sat out the remainder of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs that was worth up to $2 million prior to the start of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Osemele appeared in and started in five games for the Chiefs.