Colts Worked Out Five Including RB James Robinson

The Indianapolis Colts brought in free-agent RB James Robinson for a workout on Monday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Aaron Wilson has the full list of tryouts for the Colts:

G Lewis Kidd

G Brent Laing

RB Jaret Patterson

RB James Robinson

RB Carlos Washington

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month. He caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.

