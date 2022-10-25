Colts Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in seven players for workouts on Tuesday including LB Tyrell Adams.

The full list of players includes:

Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018.

The Texans later signed Adams and he has been on and off of their active roster the past few years. He signed with the Bills for the 2021 season but was released during camp. He returned to the 49ers practice squad and has bounced on and off last season. The Jaguars signed him from San Francisco’s practice squad in December and re-signed him back in March. However, he was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Adams appeared in two games for the Jaguars and five games for the 49ers, recording four total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.