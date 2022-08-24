Colts Signing P Matt Haack Following Workout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are signing P Matt Haack following a successful workout on Wednesday.

Wilson also reported that Indianapolis brought in seven punters for tryouts today.

The full list includes:

Brock Miller Matt Mengel Cameron Dicker Colby Wadman Matt Bosher Hunter Niswander Matt Haack

This comes shortly after P Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles.

Haack, 28, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020.

He then signed on with the Bills when testing the open market in 2021 and agreed to a reduced salary back in March. However, Buffalo elected to cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Haack played in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 52 times, and averaged 42.9 yards per punt.