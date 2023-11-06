Colts Working Out WR Sammy Watkins

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are working out WR Sammy Watkins.

He notes Indianapolis poked around the receiver market at the trade deadline, but with that no longer an option they’re looking at other avenues.

Watkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens before joining the Packers this past April on another one-year contract in 2022.

Green Bay waived Watkins in December and he was claimed by the Ravens.

In 2022, Watkins has appeared in nine games for the Packers and three games for the Ravens. He caught 16 passes for 325 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets.