Colts Workout 12 Including RB Joshua Kelley

According to Howard Balzer, the Colts hosted 12 players for workouts on Tuesday including RB Joshua Kelley.
The full list includes:
- RB Eno Benjamin
- RB Joshua Kelly
- RB Larry Rountree
- RB SaRodorick Thompson
- DE Taco Charlton
- DE Porter Gustin
- DE Derek Rivers
- WR Avery Davis
- WR Kaylon Horton
- WR Jaylon Moore
- WR Greg Ward
- LB Justin Hollins
Kelley, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He finished a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
In 2023, Kelley appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 107 rushing attempts for 405 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with eight receptions for 32 yards (4.0 YPC).
